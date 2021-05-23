Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 34,711 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. 649,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.