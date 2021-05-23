Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 196,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

