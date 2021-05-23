Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of -395.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.