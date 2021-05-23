Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 5,050,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

