Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,848. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

