Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

