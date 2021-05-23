Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTHM. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at $73,940,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

