FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 17,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 73.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -140.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

