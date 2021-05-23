FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $3.03 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006467 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00077444 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

