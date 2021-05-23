Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

