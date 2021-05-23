F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,937 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35.
- On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34.
FFIV stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.33.
FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
