F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,937 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34.

FFIV stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

