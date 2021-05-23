Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TransUnion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in TransUnion by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in TransUnion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.30. 967,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,598. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

