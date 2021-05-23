Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,955. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

