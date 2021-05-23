Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

