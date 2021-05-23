Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

