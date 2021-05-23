Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,244. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

