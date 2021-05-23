Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,656 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

