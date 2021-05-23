Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.83 and traded as high as C$15.03. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 1,563 shares trading hands.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

