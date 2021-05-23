Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$102.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Euronext has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

