Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.5%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

