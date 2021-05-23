ETNA Network (ETNA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $492,804.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00411349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00186328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00746945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

