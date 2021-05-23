EtherGem Reaches Market Cap of $432,616.88 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $432,616.88 and $791.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00058286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00836973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.77 or 0.07831526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077783 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

