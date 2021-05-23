Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Sells $706,056.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 44 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $3,256.00.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

