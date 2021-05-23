Essentia Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,645.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $361,645.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00764430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

