Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 678,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.