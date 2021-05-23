Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 3.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,477. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.