Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60).

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.21 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

