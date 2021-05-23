Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.