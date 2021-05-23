Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$560,840.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.21, for a total transaction of C$560,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,886,997.27.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00.

EQB opened at C$142.95 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

