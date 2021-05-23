Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.04.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 43.70.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

