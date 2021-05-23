Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.05. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 233,069 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

