Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. 295,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 725.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

