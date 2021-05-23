Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.00, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

