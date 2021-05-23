Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.40 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

