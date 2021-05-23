Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.16 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Comerica worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Comerica by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,227,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 258,779 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

