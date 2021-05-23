Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,559 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

