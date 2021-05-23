Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,372 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $601.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 222.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $368.50 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day moving average of $592.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.