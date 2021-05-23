Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $33,935.40 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $133,046.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $410.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.