EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $107,747.36 and $55,811.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.36 or 0.00835576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.17 or 0.08037292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078314 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

