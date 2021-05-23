Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. 583,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

