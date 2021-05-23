Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

Engie stock opened at €13.14 ($15.46) on Friday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.46.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

