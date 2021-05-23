Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $265.38 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.83 or 0.00023514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00059809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00404068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.01 or 0.00847074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

