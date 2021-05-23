Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $514,849.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and $514,849.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00414243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003696 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00084780 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

