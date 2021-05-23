EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50.
EML Payments Company Profile
