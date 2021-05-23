EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

