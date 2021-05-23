Elysian Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $185,185.67 and $958,901.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00741803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

