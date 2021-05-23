Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.34.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.22. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,787.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

