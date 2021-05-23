Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$16.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.26. The company had a trading volume of 443,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644 over the last 90 days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

