Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ESLT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $137.32. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

