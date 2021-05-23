Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.76. 4,405,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

