Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $244,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in DaVita by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DaVita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 474,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,654. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,585. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

